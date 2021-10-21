2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has admitted that he made a mistake with comments about a habour for the people of Cape Coast.

The president, while on his two-day tour of the Central Region, told Cape Coast-based Eagle FM on Monday, October 18, that a decision to build a harbour in Cape Coast was never a part of the list of promises tabled before him for his second term.

“The commitment was never to a harbour; it was to a landing site,” he said.

Justifying his statement, President Akufo-Addo referenced Page 88 of the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto, dubbed Leadership of Service: Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All.

Speaking on Peace FM Wednesday however, he said presidents are humans and not supermen; because they make mistakes.

President Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to apologize to the people of Cape Coast.

“Let me just confess it, I made a mistake,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo repeatedly told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

He explained, “looking at the manifesto, I try to do that before I go; I saw one page we talked about the landing site, I didn’t go further to see...

“Even with the mistake, we have to rethink a lot of things, we have a harbour in Elmina which is being developed right now, obviously Takoradi and Elmina and we another one projected for Cape Coast...I think some rethinking has to go on for us to be able to find value for money arrangement..."

“But it was a mistake and I have to apologise to the people of Cape Coast and the Central Region for that mistake. Presidents are human; they are not supermen. They make mistakes,” Akufo-Addo stressed.

Source: Ghanaweb