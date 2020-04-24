1 hour ago

One of Ghana’s biggest artistes, Okyeame Kwame says his current wife, Annica was the only intelligent lady among all other ladies he dated in the past.

According to him, that made him settle down with her despite dating the likes of versatile actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The rapper made this known when he spoke to his followers on Instagram in a Q&A session.

The rapper was answering a fan's question about how she got to know that his wife was the right woman for him.

He answered: “I felt it whenever I saw her, whenever I was alone, she was always in my thoughts. She was the most intelligent girlfriend I had ever had so the combination of her love for me, her intelligent mind and how her strong spirit affirmed what I was thinking”.