1 hour ago

Coronavirus has virtually taken away the joy,livelihood and even threatens our very existence as human race the world over.

Football like any economic,social and almost every activity has suffered a major jolt as a result of the lethal COVID-19 oandemic.

Stating that he dreams of returning to normal days, the Ghanaian footballer K.P Boateng said, “It is hard to be home every day. I missed being on the field and scoring a goal. ”

Besiktas Ghanaian star Kevin-Prince Boateng talked about his days at home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking to the German press, the experienced football player said he dreamed of returning to normal days.

Expressing that he spends time with his family at home, Kevin-Prince Boateng said, “We do various activities at home. We relax psychologically with social media posts, but it makes the longing effect more normal. I missed the match days, being in front of thousands of fans on the pitch and scoring goals. ”

He is happy in Turkey as he currently plays for Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina but says it only time that can determine his destination next season.

"What is currently very difficult to say anything. We will wait and see ”. Saying that the saddest breakup in his career was to leave Sassuolo and go to Barcelona, ​​Ghanaian star said, “I cannot say a positive or negative transfer. But you can't say no to a club like Barcelona. When I quit football, I will say, "I played in Barcelona." This is also something. ” he added.