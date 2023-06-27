26 minutes ago

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, who is currently facing a criminal trial in the United States over an alleged involvement in a US$2 million romance scam, served her followers on Snapchat a birthday treat on Monday evening, June 26.

She had earlier in the day put up an Instagram post meant to celebrate her birthday on June 26, 2023, stating that she will soon be vindicated.

In portions of the Snapchat broadcast, she repeats her innocence and in a bubbly and lively mood, danced to some of her hit songs whiles speaking about how she misses Ghana and her native Tamale.

“Today is my birthday guys, I am coming to play it for you. God, you see God, God is alive,” she says to the camera stationed in a place that looks like a kitchen.

Wearing a white top with jeans trousers, she intermittently reads some of the comments on her live and dances occasionally in a very cheerful mood. "I miss Ghana, I miss Tamale," she stressed.

In her earlier birthday post, she stated:

“Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, your love and prayers showed to me during these difficult times.

"One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that “only the good die young, “and now I truly understand what that statement really means. There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard,” her post read.

The post garnered tens of thousands of likes and 1,000s of comments from scores of netizens including celebrities on social media.

Well wishes and commiserations from the likes of Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana, Bobrisky, Prince David Osei, Edem, Tracey Boakye and many others, have swamped her comment section.

Background

Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.

According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.

The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.

Hajia’s jail requirements

‘Hajia4Reall’ has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.

She is said to have been released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer, and the prosecutor’s office have confirmed.

Source: Ghanaweb