2 hours ago

A former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong says the party comes first to him in everything.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mr. Agyei-Agyepong reiterated that his instrumentality in the NPP has never been in question adding that he has always given his all despite challenges in the past.

“I believe in the supremacy of the party, so we set about building a party that is strong at the base, of course people were not happy with it. So all sorts of things happened and we all knew the end result. But, I believe that when you mean well and you love your party nothing can take you away from your focus.

“In fact, towards the elections in 2016 I made sure I put together resources and supported 10 constituencies in the Upper East, I was on suspension, but I said look I have to sacrifice for my party.”

Narrating his selflessness for the NPP, he said “not that I supported or believed in what happened, but I felt I didn’t want to endanger the chances of the party in 2016, so I kept quiet, very silent not that I didn’t have anything to say. But I felt the party was supreme. I am always prepared to sacrifice myself for the party.”

“So I mobilized resources Northern region 20 Constituencies, Brong Ahafo 20 Constituencies, Ashanti Region 10 Constituencies and many others just to support them. And again in 2020 still on suspension President Akufo-Addo called me to come and help with the campaign and be around the campaign. Unconditional love for this party.

“I didn’t ask for anything, I didn’t request for anything I went out like I usually do, the support that I gave to Kuffour, the support that I gave to Adu-Boahene I gave it to him. We went round the country. Even with that it was a very close victory, you know that since then I am here. I am happy and carried on with my life because I love the party.”