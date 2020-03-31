1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has disclosed that he models his game on Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante.

The on loan central midfielder has been very impressive for Kumasi Asante Kotoko this season churning out eye catching performances.

Blay has drawn comparisons with the Chelsea midfielder for his athleticism and energy in the middle of the park.

In an interview with Accra-based Vision One FM, Blay has opened up on his love for the playing style of Chelsea midfield dynamo N'Golo Kanté.

“Before every game, I watch N' Golo Kante and I learned a lot from him. I am motivated by the way he plays and I try to emulate him in my game”, Blay said.

The porcupine warriors have entered talks with Blay's parent club Medeama Sc trying to extend his stay beyond his loan spell.

It will not be surprising If the energetic central midfielder earns a national team call up in the not too distant future.