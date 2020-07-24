3 hours ago

Former manager of Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Zack has revealed the challenges he went through after Prophet Nigel Gaisie made a false prophecy about him.

Prophet Nigel’s prophecy about Zack taking Lilwin to a ‘Juju Man’ to destroy him turned out to be false after one of his Junior Pastors known as Kakra confessed.

Reacting to this, Zack established that he was devastated when the news about the fake prophecy went viral.

According to him, he lost some opportunities as a result of the fake prophecy made by Nigel Gaisie.

After crying several times, Zack said he contemplated suicide because it affected his life and career big time.

He recounted how some radio presenters and musicians turned him down when he needed their help due to this fake prophecy.

Deep within him, the former manager of Lilwin stated that he knew he was innocent and he thanked God that the truth finally came out.

Watch Zack’s full interview with ZionFelix below.



zionfelix