Legendary Highlife singer and instrumentalist, Pat Thomas has disclosed how he almost went crazy after he shared marijuana with Fela Kuti in Nigeria during a trip to the country.

Speaking with the 3FM team on July 25, 2023, the legendary Pat Thomas narrated the memorable episode to Nigeria with his manager and close friend, Sunny, who happened to have connections with none other than the iconic Fela Kuti.

“I remember I went to Fela’s house in Nigeria, myself and a friend who was managing me, his name is Sunny, a very good friend of Fela. And it happened that he took me to Nigeria, we went to Fela’s club, and the next day he took me to the house, and it is this weed that I am talking about, you know Fela had something they call Fela Goro,” Pat Thomas vividly reminisced.

The meeting at Fela’s house must have been an unforgettable experience for Pat Thomas, who found himself stepping into the world of Fela, a man known for his unapologetic advocacy of African culture and his unabashed use of marijuana.

The excitement in Pat Thomas’ voice was palpable as he continued, “So, as Fela saw me, he took one, and then he gave me one (weed). My manager told me, ‘charley try some.’ Charley, me this thing, I fear, but I wanted to show guy guy to Fela that me too, adey smoke. So, the moment I smoked, what happened to me, I wished you were there, I was feeling dizzy badly, but he was just smoking, I nearly went mad.”

The ‘Sika Ye Mogya’ singer is scheduled to perform at the “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” which will take place on August 4, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.