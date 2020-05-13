1 hour ago

The husband of a 30-year-old woman who connived with her lover to have him murdered at Akim-Pameng in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region Mr. David Gator is appealing to the general public to help him since he needs his wife back home.

According to him, his wife Mavis Brepor popularly called Maadwoa is a respected married woman who deserves another chance despite the circumstance surrounding the whole issue.

Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM morning show with Omansomfo Kwabena Asante today, the 55-year-old man revealed he met Maadwoa at the early age of 16 who had already given birth to another man.

Few weeks ago, the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region arrested a Maadwoa and her boyfriend for conniving to kill Mr. Gator at Pamen near Kwabeng. The two were arrested after they mistook the would-be contract killer’s cell phone number for Manhyia Divisional Police Commander’s.

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander ACP Kwaku Buah revealed that Patrick Asare while dialing the cell phone number of the would-be contract killer mistakenly mixed up some of the digits and called him.

The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi remanded into police custody the two lovers.

Speaking on the matter today 13th May 2020, Mr. David Gator said “after a long period of dating (14yrs) with three children, we got married last year 23rd February 2019. She has never offended me since we got married so I want you to help me and I will be grateful to have her back home.’’ He stated.

Touching on the issue on the same platform, Counselor George Lutterodt stated that although the man has shown love for his wife, that love cannot stop her from being prosecuted if she’s found guilty by the court.

Source: kasapa FM