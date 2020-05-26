2 hours ago

Kalsoume Sinare has celebrated her husband, Anthony Baffoe on his birthday.

Today marks the birthday of the legendary Black Stars player and his wife has taken to social media to celebrate him. “I am so grateful for another year. You are the husband I will always love. Through the good times and bad times, you continue to be by my side. I am so appreciative for all the blessings in my life”

Continuing her romantic message, she added that “Never in a million years did I think I will be this happy to have a perfect man standing behind me. You are the father every kid will love.”

The birthday wish that came with a video of a collection of their family and beautiful times together. Kalsoume who became a household name after her “Babina” movie concluded that “Happy birthday to the love of my life !! I wish you everything that your heart desires. we love you”.

See her post below.