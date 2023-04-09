37 minutes ago

In-form Kotoku Royals striker Francis Andy Kumi has brushed off suggestions that he was overwhelmed by the pressure during his stint with Asante Kotoko.

He started his Asante Kotoko career very well but injuries stalled his progress and loss of form too curtailed his involvement with the team and was released in August 2022.

Andy Kumi did not play a single minute the whole of last season largely due to injury concerns and also being down the pecking order.

The 23-year-old joined Asante Kotoko from Unistars FC in March 2021 and scored four goals for Kotoko in 16 matches.

“I never played under pressure when I was in Kotoko. I even wanted our matches to be played in every two days. I wasn’t having any pressure and I wasn’t playing under pressure,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

The former Kotoko striker has been in good form for relegation-threatened Kotoku Royals this season igniting the attention of Hearts of Oak.

Andy Kumi has scored nine goals and provided two assists for Kotoku Royals this campaign despite their struggles.