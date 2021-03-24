1 hour ago

Former Ghana youth star Ransford Osei announced his retirement from a career that promised so much at the initial stages but delivered very little in his prime.

He has in an interview blamed injuries for his early retirement while also admitting that he never fulfilled his full potential in a career that had so much promise.

The former Ghana U-17 and U-20 striker was tipped for stardom in his formative years but never lived up to his potential.

At the tender age of 30 year Ransford Osei announced his retirement from football in a career that failed to glitter despite the early promise and talent.

“That is how the world is because some of my colleagues are still playing, even some are older than me but they are still playing” he said in an interview with Humble Ike on YouTube.

“When I reached some part in my career I was struggling and I didn’t know where the consequences was coming from. I was struggling to go where I wanted to go in my career”

“I realized I was declining starting from 2012 when I was playing for Spanish club Granada. There are a lot of things in football and injuries became a worry to me”

The former Ghana youth team player had spells with Asante Kotoko, defunct Kessben FC now Medeama, Berekum Chelsea on the local scene while he played for FC Twente in Holland and Granada in Spain and failing to impress at almost all the sides he played for.

The former Ghana youth star last played active football three years ago for Lithuanian minnows FK Palanga.