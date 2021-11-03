5 minutes ago

The mother of the late Ghanaian hiplife musician Terry Bonchaka has granted an interview and made public some hidden details about the death of the musician.

18 years after the death of Terry Bonchaka, his mother, Madam Charlotte Adjetey, has not gotten over the pain.

Madam Charlotte Adjetey disclosed in an interview that she never saw the remains of Terry Bonchaka after he died. According to her, she only received shoes and clothes belonging to Terry Bonchaka but she did not get the opportunity to see him again.

The woman revealed that the call she received that announced the death of her son still rings in her head.

Speaking on where she was when the news came, Terry’s mother said the news woke her up from sleep and she rushed to hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, she was denied entry to go see the mortal remains of her son. “I went to the hospital to meet the person he was with before his death, and he informed me, but I didn’t understand how it happened because my son was on the passenger’s side, but he couldn’t say anything.” “I wanted to go inside, but they wouldn’t let me.” It was a very difficult time for me, but they never let me go,” she cried

Born Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, Terry Bonchaka met his untimely death on Friday, October 29, 2003, after performing at the University of Ghana’s Akuafo Hall during a Hall Week Celebration.

Terry Bonchaka was involved in a fatal accident on the Legon-Madina road in Accra when his car veered off the road and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Source: peacefmonline.com