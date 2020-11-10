2 hours ago

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he personally did not support the candidacy and presidency of current President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.



Speaking in an interview with Okay Fm monitored by GhanaWeb, the Majority Leader reacting to Trump’s loss in the 2020 US presidential polls said he was never convinced the 45 President of America was cut-out for the job in the first place.

“Trump is the second person to be president of America who had not been a governor or a congressman and so people were not sure about him. But he has been a businessman and some people thought he had to be voted for because his business has been successful. That’s how come they voted for him but it has shown clearly that a lot was left with his experience,” the Majority Leader said.

Osie Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in his interview stated that even though his party, the New Patriotic Party aligns with the Republican Party in America, he was never convinced Trump would be the right man to help the black community and the country of America, adding that he never liked the political style of Trump.

“The NPP we are a liberal party and the Republicans are also liberal democrats so we associate with them. But as I am saying when I went there, I wasn’t convinced at all that the man was going to help blacks and help America. When you listen to his statements it showed that he was not going to help the blacks in America. So, for me I never liked his politics,” the Member of Parliament for Suame stated.

Besides the history of correlation between Ghana’s election results and that of America, the New Patriotic Party aligns with the Republican party with which it has a relationship.

The opposition National Democratic Congress are citing the loss of the Republican party and its candidate in the 2020 US polls as reference in predicting a possible loss for the NPP in the upcoming presidential election.