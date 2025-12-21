18 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that despite being considered the overwhelming favourite to win the NPP's January 31st presidential primaries, he is determined to work extra hard and reach out to every party delegate across the country to make a case for their vote.

Dr. Bawumia, who is seeking re-election as the NPP's flagbearer for the 2028 election, has been vigorously campaigning in constituencies across the nation, and observers have commended him for campaigning more intensely than his opponents despite being the favourite.

In an interview with Spear FM In Damongo in the Savannah Region during his tour, Dr. Bawumia explained that party delegates ought be respected by going to them to make a case, adding that as a person, he believes in working hardwork for success and never takes anything for granted.

"I never take anything for granted. In politics you have to keep working hard until everything is done," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I am touring virtually all the 276 constituencies and the Savannah Region is the 13th region that I have toured."

The former Vice President expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strength to wage such an intense campaign, and also for taking his positive message to members of the party, which he said, has been well received.

Dr. Bawumia has so far toured 13 out of the 16 regions, and he is yet to tour the Northern, Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions respectively.