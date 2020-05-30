1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour says he was never interested in the Black Stars captaincy as it was just an armband and nothing else.

The Black Stars captaincy has generated a lot of tension and friction in the national team in the past and even currently but the former Bayern Munich star says he was never interested in the Black Stars captaincy.

Kuffour was a senior player in the Black Stars and when C.K Akonnor was exiting the Black Stars he declined the captain's armband.

It was handed over to a junior colleague in the team, Stephen Appiah and the legendary Bayern Munich defender has sung the praise of Appiah who captained Ghana to its first World Cup.

Stephen Appiah was captain of the Black Stars between 2002 and 2010, a period which Ghana qualified for two World Cups.

In an interview with Joy Fm Sports Link on Saturday, Kuffour says he was never interested in the armband as a leader was not only having an armband on.

“Stephen [Appiah] was the captain. When we qualified to the World Cup in 2006, he never did anything behind me. He showed me respect because I was there before him and honestly, I never thought of being a captain because it is just a band,” Kuffour said.

“You show your leadership on the field of play. Let me give you a scenario here, during the 2014 World Cup, Messi was the captain for Argentina but you could see inspiration came from Mascherano." he added.