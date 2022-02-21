1 hour ago

One of the leading members of the #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has refuted claims that he worked under former President John Mahama as presidential staffer.

He said the allegations levelled against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC are “factually inaccurate”.

A release from the private legal practitioner and law academic who is currently in prison custody, said available public information does not support the claims Abronye DC made in his statement to the Ghana Police Service.

“I have today furnished the Police with a list of officers appointed by the former President, under the Office of the President Act and which was reported to Parliament by the office of the former President during all his time in office”, he said.

“As the Police will confirm, the list does not contain my name, and there is no record anywhere that presents me as a presidential appointee to who the term presidential staffer properly applies,” he added.

He has also dismissed claims that he received GHS20,000 monthly while he worked as presidential staffer under Mahama.

The Cambridge PhD student, currently in police custody, explained that he worked as a civil servant at the Foreign Affairs Ministry but only seconded to the presidency as a liaison officer for the ministry. He said he worked there for two years before he resigned to work for the United Nations.

Source: 3news