2 hours ago

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known as MzVee, one of Ghana's successful female Afropop, dancehall, and R&B singers, has lamented the country's high fuel prices.

The singer said she used to fill her vehicle's fuel tank with GHC300, but that it has now risen to GHC700, making it difficult for her to fill her tank regularly.

She emphasized that she opposes the collection of the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) because she considers it to be double taxation.

“I was filling my tank for about GH300 but now I fill it for close to GH700 so yeah it’s hard in Ghana. I don’t have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it’s a double taxation situation,” she bemoaned.

She added: “Hardship has definitely increased in Ghana. I think Ghana is part of the top 5 countries since the Ukraine and Russia war that is like going through it.”

In an interview with Accra-based 'The Pulse' on the issue of the National Cathedral, she stressed that government should prioritize resolving the country's current economic woes over a National Cathedral.

“I think there are basic things we should look at before we think about building a national cathedral in this country. I feel like for every five minutes there is a church, so why don’t we focus on fixing street lights, fixing potholes basic things like that before we think about one big church for God,” she stated.

One of the most contentious issues in recent months has been the construction of a national cathedral, with many Ghanaians believing that, given the state of the country's economy, a cathedral is not currently needed.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, the project has been halted despite receiving nearly GH200 million of taxpayer funds.