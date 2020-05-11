1 hour ago

The Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander Superintendent Richard Anaba Salifu has admitted to ordering his men to mercilessly whip some market women in Bolgatanga who were demonstrating against a decision to relocate them to a new market.

The market women took to the street to demonstrate against the assembly’s decision to relocate sellers of cereals from the Bolgatanga new market to the old market in order to ensure decongestion and social distancing.

According to the women, relocating to the new market will affect them because there is no sufficient space in the new market.