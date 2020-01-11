3 hours ago

Ace musician Amandzeba Nat Brew was in the news barely a week ago following a motor accident he was involved in at Kokomlemele.

The accident occurred when his Ford Explorer rammed into a stationary white Nissan Hardbody pickup which also hit a Toyota Camry at about 5:20 pm Sunday evening.

There was no casualty as the ‘Dede’ singer was saved by his airbag which blew up in time to prevent him from hitting his head on the steering wheel.

The musician has since not commented on the accident but did so at a press conference in Accra Friday.

According to him, he was fatigued and must have passed out whiles driving.

Detailing the incident he said the accident happened because it had to happen.’

“I was on my way to the studio and I hadn’t had enough sleep. Since Michael [of Jah Mikal Ent.] came to town, none of us have slept enough so I guess it was part of it. In fact that day, he advised that I didn’t have to drive.”

He went on “but I think that I must have passed out. It was the fatigue. Once I’m getting younger and younger you have to know that it’s taking a toll on me.”

The singer however disclosed that “when I was going to release ‘Wogbe Jeke’, I had an accident, it was a huge one in the US so I know that this is a prelude to things that are going to benefit the entire country and the continent.”

Amandzeba has signed a deal with US-based Jah Mikal Entertainment which will see him celebrate his 20 years anniversary since the release of ‘Wogb3’. He will also release an album in August and have a nationwide tour as he celebrates 30 years in the Ghanaian music industry.