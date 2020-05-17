3 hours ago

It would be stupidly premature and quite uninformed to think British-Ghanaian media entrepreneur, Peace Hyde has no list of people who crush on her given her curvy and voluptuous body.

But the news flash for whoever those people maybe is that what they see may not be as it seems.

The media personality burst the bubble about herself in an Instagram post recently.

“I pity people who crush on me because of my pictures on social media. It’s like you have NEVER ordered something from Jumia or a ‘Made in China’ product before. I am currently self-isolating and looking nothing like my posts! Vanity can wait for people. It’s better to be safe than sorry. I hope you are all staying safe at home and only stepping out for the essentials with your masks and practising social distancing,” she posted.

Many may actually see her post as a rather outlandish way of passing around some COVID-19 safety tips, but the busty, opinionated motivational speaker and founder of “Aim Higher Africa” NGO may as well be on the level given the vanity that reigns supreme on social media.

Peace Hyde is not your run-of-the-mill Instagram sensation or slay queen, she holds a first-class degree in Psychology from Middlesex University as well as two Masters in Digital Media and Journalism.

Source: vanguardngr