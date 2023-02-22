1 hour ago

There is growing discontent among a cross-section of the Asante Kotoko fanbase about the performance of head coach Seydou Zerbo.

Many have accused the Burkinabe tactician of being sub-standard and not at the level required of a Kotoko coach.

The Burkinabe was appointed head coach of the club after league winner Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum departed the role after a disagreement with the management.

Kotoko has struggled to mount a strong title defense as they currently lie third with 28 points and seven points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

In his defense, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the club has called for patience and revealed in an interview with Oyerepa FM that he pities the coach for the numerous injuries in camp.

He says that it is very difficult for the coach to field a constant starting eleven or have 20 players constantly fit and that has played a part in their dire form.

“Many times we do not consider other factors before criticizing. We have failed to consistently produce the same team hence playing a lot of players mid shift leaving the coach to always improvise", Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM in an interview.

"Anytime we have a good result with the hope of keeping the consistency, we record injuries or suspensions".

He added: "Sometimes I pity the coaches, we need to improve as a team but I pity the coaches because sometimes getting a 20-man squad is a problem.”

The reds will next face second-placed Bechem United on Wednesday 1st March, 2023.