6 hours ago

Joseph Boakye Danquah, an independent candidate in the Subin constituency who is popularly known as JB Danquah, has called for a visible leader who is committed to community development through people development.

JB Danquah insisted that Subin constituency needs a leader who is willing to work with the people to address their immediate needs and concerns.

"Subin needs a leader who is visible and accessible. We need a leader who will work with us to create jobs, improve small-scale businesses, and make our community a better place to live," he asserted.

"The people of Subin deserve better. They deserve a leader who respects them and who is committed to their development."

JB Danquah also highlighted the issue of unemployment in Subin, saying that it is the biggest problem facing the constituency.

He pledged to create jobs if he was elected MP.

"Unemployment is the biggest problem in Subin." I will work with the government and local businesses to create jobs for our people.

Joseph Boakye Danquah also stated that he will not depend solely on the common fund from the government to develop his area when he becomes a Member of Parliament.

He pledged to use his international links to solicit support to develop the constituency by using his high office to explore all avenues, including embarking on public-private partnerships to develop the constituency.

Joseph Boakye Danquah made known his intentions to drastically transform the economy of Subin constituency, a potential hot business catchment area in Kumasi, if he is elected into power.

He also stated that despite untapped opportunities in the areas captured under the constituency, some people are living in abject poverty.

Dissecting matters bothering the needs of constituents in the areas he seeks to represent in parliament to the media,JB Danquah assured that he is poised to better the lives of the people with his knowledge and influence.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.