1 hour ago

Former Ghana U-20 coach Sellas Tetteh has appealed for more financial support in the wake of his ill health.

The former coach has taken ill and has been attending to his health at various medical facilities across the country as such has been unemployed.

Speaking to Hot FM in an interview, Coach Sellas Tetteh says he is grateful for the support from the President.

"I am very happy and grateful for the gift the MOYS gave me yesterday and this will really help me since I am jobless currently, I pray for more of these helps that will keep me going,” Sellas Tetteh said.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has gone to the aid of ailing former Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh with a cash sum of Ghc50,000.00 from Ghana's President Nana Addo.

The delegation which was led by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, on Monday 20th February 2023, paid a visit to the ailing former coach of the Black Satellites, Mr. Sellas Tetteh at his residence in Accra.

Tetteh is no stranger to most Ghanaian football fans as he has been in charge of virtually all the national teams having served as the assistant coach of the Black Stars for a long time.

The money is to help the former Black Satellites coach to pay his medical expenses.

He has also coached various underage national teams helping the Black Satellites clinch the World Youth Championship in Egypt in 2009.

Tetteh has recently been complaining that he has not been paid his bonuses for helping Ghana win the World Youth Championship in 2009 in Egypt.

He was last in charge of Liberty Professional as Technical Director in 2021.