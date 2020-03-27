51 minutes ago

Reggae artiste, Ras Kuuku has urged Ghanaians not to abuse the legalisation of cannabis use by smoking their heads off as they will be dealt with when they fall foul of the law.

On Friday, March 20, Parliament passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 which legalises the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes.

For years, a lot of stakeholders have advocated for the law which they believe will bring economic and health benefits to the country. Being of the advocates, Ras Kuuku is excited at the passage of the law but has pleaded with people not to take advantage of it.

“Looking at the numerous benefits this will bring to us, I just pray that Ghanaians will not take advantage and smoke because you will be arrested when you are caught,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

Ras Kuuku also praised the government for the law saying it is one of the best decisions Parliament has made.

“Some of us have been advocating for this legalisation for a very long time, not for people to smoke but because of the benefits it will bring to the nation. Smoking is just 5 per cent but the job creation this will bring is good.

“Can you imagine the benefits this will bring to us if it is well managed? We should all rally behind the government," he said.

The law now makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

The Commission, however, will have the mandate to control and eliminate the trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs to ensure public safety.