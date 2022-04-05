2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and Efia Odo has explained why she loves Nigerian men more than those from her country.

In an interview on Asaase Radio‘s Accra-Lagos-Joburg show, the actress who was asked about her past relationship and experience with Ghanaian men, said she prefers Nigerian men because they know how to care for their women.

Efia said;

“Honestly, I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can’t say the same for Ghanaian men.

“When a Nigerian man is lying to you, the way he will come afterwards to apologise you will easily forgive him, but a Ghanaian man will lie and even insult you on top of it all. So, I’m not dealing with any more Ghanaian men”