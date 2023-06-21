1 hour ago

Ghanaian rap star Amerado Burner has disclosed that while he likes to date women who are older than him, he does not set out with the intention of taking advantage of them, certainly not financially.

He also noted that his limit is someone who is of an age comparable to his mother’s.

It is rumoured the ‘Obia Boa’ hitmaker is an item with popular media personality Deloris ‘Delay’ Frimpong Manso.

In a June 2021 interview, their first, Delay protested what looked like Amerado’s subtle advances, stating fear of the “police” and “it’s not right”. She also said she would be “39 in five days” while he was “a 26-year-old boy”.

Notwithstanding, since the broadcast of the interview, the pair have shared footage of themselves on social media in activities suggesting a relationship has developed between them. Its precise nature is not known, however.

Amerado on Monday, June 19, 2023, appearing on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo midmorning show, was asked by host Nana Romeo to address the rumour that he likes going after women, especially dating women who are superior in years and finances.

“Nana, look at me closely. Such a handsome man. Let’s even assume I don’t make music and I am a normal guy on the street. Considering how beautiful God’s creation is, if women like me is it wrong? If I also like women is it wrong?” He rhetorically asked, smiling.

“It’s nothing wrong,” he said. “If I don’t look through, I can’t identify the one that’s perfect for me. So concerning that public notion, I accept it. Every man likes women, so if you hear that I like women, excuse me to say, yes, Amerado, I love women, but I don’t like [lust after] women.”

He laughed heartily stressing: “I’m like Kwame, I love women but I don’t like women.”