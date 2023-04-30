34 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian football superstar, Michael Essien, has stated that he prefers to keep his hands dirty by working on the field with his players rather than working in an office.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid star has already attained some coaching badges but he still yearns for more in his new chosen career.

Speaking to DW, Essien emphasized his passion for coaching players and assisting them in their development.

He prefers to be a coach rather than sitting in an office, he said. "I love being around the players on the pitch and staying close to them, talking to them, giving them advice and stuff like that. It makes me happy," he said.

Michael Essien has already completed several coaching courses, including his UEFA A license, and is currently working with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

The midfielder played for English side Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, among several others in a storied career winning several trophies.