President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises, assuring the people of the Eastern Region and all Ghanaians of his dedication to their welfare.

Speaking to a large crowd at the Koforidua Jackson Park on Sunday, July 20, during his “Thank You Tour,” Mahama expressed deep gratitude for the support he received in the 2024 elections and vowed to meet the expectations of the people.

“Thanks for the warm reception. Due to the confidence reposed in me by electing me once again as President, I promise not to disappoint you. With the grace of God, we will fulfill all our promises to the Eastern Region and Ghanaians as a whole.”

The rally in Koforidua was a key stop in Mahama’s nationwide tour, aimed at thanking voters, reinforcing his administration’s priorities, and deepening ties with communities.

Supporters, along with regional party executives, rallied behind the President, chanting party slogans and waving NDC flags.

During his address, Mahama stressed themes of unity, inclusive development, and a renewed focus on critical areas such as infrastructure, education, job creation, and healthcare, priorities he championed during the 2024 campaign.

Local leaders and traditional authorities present at the rally welcomed the President’s commitment and called for urgent attention to regional development issues, particularly road infrastructure and youth unemployment.