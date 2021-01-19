21 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, has revealed he was eyeing a position in government but was talked out of it by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He revealed that, the President wants him to continue doing party work to enable him complete his “project”. “President Akufo-Addo wants me to help him with his project to consolidate his gains and handover to an NPP government in 2024,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM on Friday.



Mr Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, said he wanted an appointment in a state agency because he is more than qualified.

The Bono Regional Chairman indicated that given the strength of the opposition National Democratic Congress, they need people like them to counter the vile propaganda and communicate government policies to Ghanaians.

Abronye DC appealed to footsoliders who are also jostling for positions to allow President Akufo-Addo to make the right choices.