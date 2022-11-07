3 hours ago

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has sworn that he raps better than BET award-winning artiste, Sarkodie.

According to the Bullhaus boss on Pulse One on One, if he had help growing up, he would have been on the same level as Jay Z.

“I’m a disappointed rapper. If I had help, by now maybe I and Jay-Z would have been on the same level.

"If I mention Sarkodie right now, you will think I’m not at his level, but I dey rap past the guy. I didn't get anybody, but my passion for music is huge,” he shared.

He added, “Because I couldn't make it, I thought it was right for me to extend that help.”

Meanwhile, the artiste manager on November 2, 2022, was engaged in a back-and-forth with his former artiste, Shatta Wale.

As the brawl intensified, Bullgod released some yet-to-be-released top collaborations Shatta Wale had on his ‘On God’ music album.

This rage that came with Bullgod's post, pushed the SM Boss to put out a daring post accusing the Bullhaus Boss of killing one ‘Fenick’.

It is believed widely that this Fenick, could be Fennec Okyere who was murdered on Thursday, March 13, 2014, at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra, by unknown assailants after he was threatened by the Bullhaus boss on air.

Source: Ghanaweb