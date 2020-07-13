1 hour ago

Nigerian billionaire, Prince Ned Nwoko, has spoken about why he chose to marry actress Regina Daniels as one of his wives.

According to the 60-year-old lawyer, he loved the 19-year-old actress at first sight when she visited his home in his village with her family for a tour.

However, he added that one thing that reinforced his decision to marry her is because he realized she was a virgin.

Ned was speaking to Friday Olokor, a journalist with Nigeria’s The Punch Newspaper. Asked how he met the actress, he said “ When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian or American. Also, I am not a social media person. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts”.

Speaking about marrying her, he said “I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl”.

Talking about what influences whom he picks as a wife, he said “I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins”.

The actress and the billionaire have welcomed a child together and they named him yesterday at a colorful ceremony.