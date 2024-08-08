1 hour ago

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Charlotte Osei, has revealed that she and her family faced numerous threats during her tenure.

In a forthcoming episode of Joy News’ Personality Profile, Madam Osei disclosed the extent of the danger they endured as well as the the personal challenges behind her professional role.

She recounted that she received threats through various channels, including mail, and that security agencies frequently warned her of potential dangers.

“There were threats through my mails, and sometimes the security agencies would notify me of receiving threats and warn me to be careful,” she said.

This period was especially challenging for her family, who also faced significant distress and abuse, even at school.

Her tenure, which lasted from 2015 to June 2018, was marked by heightened political tensions due to the country’s need for governmental change.

Her appointment was a historic one, being the first woman to hold the position.

Despite the challenges, Osei’s contributions to the electoral process remain significant.

Charlotte Osei succeeded Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the first substantive chairman of the commission, who served from 1993 to 2015.

She is married and has two children, who also bore the brunt of the hostility directed at her during her service

