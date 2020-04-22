1 hour ago

Coach of Nkoranza Warriors Stephen Frimpong Manso has revealed that he recommended new Hearts of Oak signing Eric Dizan to the then coach of Asante Kotoko C.K Akonnor.

According to him he held talks with the now Black Stars coach about the winger and the player was set to travel to Kumasi for trials and observation but C.K was sacked as Kotoko coach within that same week which scuppered any potential deal.

The former Kotoko coach who worked closely with the winger at Stade Abidjan says that he is a good player with pace and an eye for goal his key assets.

"When C.K Akonnor was coach of Asante Kotoko we talked about the boy and he was about to come for trials and in that same week that C.K Akonnor was sacked from Kotoko."

"I recommended him to C.K Akonnor when he was coach if Asante Kotoko but he was sacked soon afterwards so the deal fell through."he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

"He is a right footed player who cuts in from the left side and he is not too good when you play him on the right as he compared to the left flank because he usually likes to dribble infield and he can finish."

"He is very fast and his major asset is his pace and the quality of his technique is very high. I coached him for almost a season and he is a very good player."

"He is very good in 1v1 especially If you are a defender and you give him space and time he will give you a hell of a problem." he added.