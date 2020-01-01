6 hours ago

It is every player's dream to play at the biggest stage of World football at the World Cup but for most Ghanaian players before 2006 it was only a pipe dream.

With all the talents at Ghana's disposal, it was very difficult to play at the mundial and one player who habours regrets about not playing at the World Cup is Tony Yeboah.

Yeboah still hurts about not playing at the World Cup which he claims was down to “petty mistakes” by everyone involved including the players.

“Now I take everything cool. Now I know I have to enjoy my life. I have some companies, hotels working for me and I make sure I take good care of my family.”

The former Ghana striker retired from football in 2002 after a historic career where he broke a lot of records and stereotypes in post nazi Germany as the first black man to play for FC Saarbrücken and captain Eintratch Frankfurt.

He also played for English side Leeds United, Hamburger SV among others.

The prolific marksman scored more than 200 goals in his career as a footballer.