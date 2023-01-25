6 hours ago

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his angst for not applying for the Ghana Black Stars coaching job.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

The new-look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged play off game.

With the end of Otto Addo's six-month contract, Ghana is on the lookout for Otto Addo's replacement.

Thus far, the only Ghanaian coach to have applied for the hot seat is two-time Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

In an interview with Kessben FM, the former U-20 coach bemoaned his decision not to apply for the Ghana coaching role.

"I regret not putting my name in the hat. I believe I would have been a suitable candidate."

He also expressed confidence in the GFA's ability to select the best coach for the Black Stars, saying "I trust they will appoint a competent and experienced coach to guide the team and develop the young talented players."

Ghana expects to appoint a new head coach by the end of January.