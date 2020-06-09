1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Fameye has disclosed that the outbreak of the coronavirus has taught him the importance of investment.

The musician speaking in an exclusive interview with Togo Borga on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said prior to the lockdown, he spent a lot of resources in purchasing a car, which he did not need.

According to him, he could have invested the money he used for purchasing the car in an investment or a business that could have gave him more returns.

Fameye told the host the coronavirus has badly affected the creative arts sector with a number of shows being affected.

He opined that this was the time that royalties for musicians should have played a major role as shows and other creative works have been affected by the outbreak.

Fameye suggested musicians should invest in other businesses aside from music because it is not all the time that a musician could release hit tracks.

When asked if he is a member of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) he said he did not see the importance of the association to his career hence did not bother to join.

‘’I did not see the importance of MUSIGA as a musician. I did see what it was doing for me and so I did not see the need to join. Do not misconstrue me, but I did not see the importance of it. I only joined some five weeks ago,’’ he added.

Fameye underscored the need for musicians to benefit from their sweat through a system that protects their rights and creative works so people will steal from them.