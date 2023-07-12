26 minutes ago

Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, says he represents the hope for a fresh start in the Party.

He, therefore, appealed to party delegates to give him the nod to lead the NPP into the 2024 General Election for a resounding victory.

Mr Agyepong promised to usher in a “new dawn of astute political leadership” with a clear vision and plan that inspired hope in the youth and rekindled the faith of Ghanaians in the country’s constitutional democracy.

“The country must heal from the chronic polarisation that has become an ugly feature of our politics.

“Even within political parties, polarisation is now at an all-time high, stridently divisive, ” he observed.

Mr Agyepong was speaking at the launching of the Kwabena Agyei Agyepong (KAA) for President 2024 campaign and the unveiling of the KAA Website in Accra – www.kaafor2024.com.

Mr Agyepong said Ghana had a huge task to attain sustained development and urged the citizenry to join him on that inspired journey.

“We, the citizens of Ghana, in a true democracy, are the royals of our beloved country. We must rise and save this country from further decline. Ghana must rise to the heights it is capable of, ” he said.

Mr Agyepong said his government would work around six thematic areas that would make Ghana economically robust and resilient, fiscally responsible, socially cohesive and fully accountable to the people.

He said his new vision would be hinged on a lean government with 19 cabinet ministers assisted by an equal number of deputies in addition to the 16 from the regions making a team of 54 ministers.

He will also have an upper limit of nine Supreme Court Judges and scrap the retirement age of 70 to allow Supreme Court judges to serve until they are unable to perform their functions.

Mr Agyepong said enforcing law and order, cutting waste in the public sector, restoring meritocracy and professionalism, urban regeneration renewal and entertainment and sports would be key on his agenda when given the opportunity to lead the NPP and eventually the President of the country.

Mr Agyepong said despite some successes chalked by the Akufo-Addo led administration in road and health infrastructure, tourism and education, it had struggled to deliver in many other areas.

“We started out saying we are breaking dependency on western donor agencies. The slogan, Ghana Beyond Aid rang from the Jubilee House with intensity and vigour. Today, we lie on a stretcher before the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Ghana has become in the eyes of many, a case study of how not to do it” he noted.

He said those stark signals of economic distress could not be hidden and “we have had to endure a painful debt exchange programme with pensioners laying siege at the Finance Ministry” .

Mr Agyepong said: “The NPP cannot afford to put forward those who led the country into the current economic challenges and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 election.”

He said the Party needed “a new face, a pair of clean hands and a leader to reconnect with the base and earn the trust of Ghanaians”.

“I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, offer hope of a fresh start…,” he stated, and urged the delegates to give him the nod to win the 2024 General Election for the NPP.

Source: GNA