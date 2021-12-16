20 minutes ago

Journalist Captain Smart has stated that he does not believe that anybody hates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but stresses that Ghanaians are disappointed in his leadership.

He identifies the problem with the Akufo-Addo government as the bootlickers around the president who he says to give him the impression that all is well despite glaring challenges.

In one of his usual submissions on the December 15 edition of the Onua Maakye programme that aired on Onua FM/TV, Smart also tasked Akufo-Addo to read his speeches privately before delivering them in public.

“Your Excellency, Ghanaians are disappointed in you. But those around you don’t want you to hear it. Your speechwriters know you will read whatever is written, so you don’t read through your speeches. That is why some of the claims you make have led to Ghanaians attacking you. These days read your speeches before delivery.

He continued: “No one in this country hates you, I (Kojo Smart) will tell it to you if you do right and if you do wrong because I respect you but I don’t fear you. I will respect you but I don’t fear you one bit. I fear no one in this country.

“In this nation, I fear no one, but I respect all. When it is that if I accord you respect for years and you don’t do what is deserving of it, I take it back and keep it, then I insult you, you cannot do anything to me, nothing,” he stressed.

Captain Smart’s aggressive style of presentation has been the subject of discussion in political circles and in professional circles.

He was recently arrested by the police for comments that said he supported an uprising to right the ills that are going on in society. He rubbished the arrest calling it his ‘matriculation.’

Smart and his employers, Media General, have also been on a collision course with the National Media Commission, NMC, after they authored two letters calling on the employers to call Captain Smart to order over some of his pronouncements.

Media General also slammed the Police for having developed a penchant for seeking to gag the media with unwarranted arrests.

Source: Ghanaweb