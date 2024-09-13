29 minutes ago

Bishop Dr. Isaac Appiah, popularly known as Bishop Bonegas, has recounted an incident where he dismissed a church member for offering GHS 500 as tithe, in an attempt to disobey divine directives

According to the Bishop, the woman initially approached him with severe leg injury.

The woman, who owned a chamber and hall apartment, believed her affliction was the result of a spiritual attack as her family was trying to snatch her property from her.

Moved by her condition, Bishop Bonegas prayed for her and, through divine intervention, healed her.

He also gave her specific instructions to rent out one of her rooms and use the proceeds as seed money to sow into the church to serve as her weapon to destroy the devil’s plots against her.

“God requested that she rents out one of her 8 rooms and present the money to sow seed. I did not ask her for anything because my service is not for business purposes, it’s divine healing,” the Bishop explained.

However, he said the woman later returned with an envelope containing GHS 500 and told him she had rented one of her rooms for GHS 24,000.

This, Bishop Bonegas said, is the reason he declined the money, stating that it wasn’t the amount that mattered, but her disobedience to the spiritual instruction.

The story took a tragic turn when the woman returned to the church in a worse condition—this time blind and severely bloated.

Bishop Bonegas remarked that, this was the consequence of trying to “cheat God.”