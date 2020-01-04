59 minutes ago

Controversial prophet, Isaac Owusu Bempah, is praying ceaselessly against his death this year.

The prophet says it is the second time a man of God has prophesied about his death which is being planned by his detractors.

Founder and General Overseer of The Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah is the latest to prophesy about the death of Rev Bempah and some nine others.

Apostle Amoako Atta had cautioned his colleague man of God against road travel as that could be death’s way of getting him, also warning him to be vigilant with the food and water he drinks since he could be poisoned through such means.

Reacting to the prophecy on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Rev Bempah said the prophesy did not come to him as a surprise, saying God had revealed same to him.

“I saw myself dead so I’m praying seriously against it,” he stated.

The man of God cited how he escaped death on the Accra-Kumasi highway after a Muslim cleric had also predicted his death years ago, to buttress his point.

After that incident, Prophet Bempah said he had decided to take any such prophecies about his life seriously.

“The prophet [Amoako Attah] is right; I will die if I don’t pray. I don’t joke with such prophesies even if they come from a child,” he noted.