2 hours ago

The Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has charged the security agencies protecting the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters not to drop their guard as he’s warned of a possible arson at the offices before the December 7, 2020 general elections.

According to him, this revelation from God to him must not be taken lightly but acted upon lest the country pays dearly for such mishap.

“I saw a fire outbreak at the EC offices, I beg of Ghanaians we should take this revelation lightly at all. Those responsible for the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah and Dr. Bossman Asare’s protection must intensify their protection. The soldiers and police officers who guide them should do their work well. God opened my eyes to see the building in flames and I’ve seen this twice. Ghanaians please listen to me and don’t joke with what I’ve said. Right after they finish compiling the new voters register the protection must be very strong and even before the register is compiled security at the premises must be tight at all times. Both the woman[EC Chairperson] and the EC offices must be well protected. I know some people in this country will poohpooh what I just said and others will take me to the cleaners. But even when I’m insulted I will not respond,” Prophet Owusu Bempah said in church on Sunday.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin compiling a new voters’ register on Sunday, April 18, 2020.

The Commission intends to complete the exercise by May 30, 2020.

The Commission also expects to exhibit the new register from August 15 to August 28, 2020.

Source: kasapafmonline