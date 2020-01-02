2 hours ago

Without shame and with the highest sincerity, Queen Farcadi has stated that she is very lazy and can’t do any other work apart from prostitution.

The 24-year-old is a Ghanaian socialite known for her commercial sex business across her social media platforms. Farcadi recently made headlines when she disclosed that she has slept with countless men from all the continents in the world.

She appeared on the Delay Show and denying the presenter’s opinion that someone influenced her to be trading sex, Queen Farcadi said “It’s my decision, it’s like you are lazy and don’t want to work so you have to use your body to get what you want … I am a lazy girl”

The snapchat sensation added that she has ever tried working before but she has realized that she isn’t cut for that for she is very lazy. Further convincing Delay as to why she trades sex, Farcadi said from experience, she has realized that men only use women so she has has decided to make money out of them too.

Hear more from Farcadi in the full interview below.