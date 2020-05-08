43 minutes ago

There has been a seeming war of words between former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and the Ghana Football Association about his five month salary arrears and his bonuses from two matches.

Kwasi Appiah has through his lawyers written to the Ghana Football Association demanding for his salary arrears owed him but the GFA's communication's director Henry Asante Twum retorted that the GFA does not owe Kwasi Appiah as its the Ministry of Youth and Sports who foot the salaries of the Black Star coaches since time in memorial.

But the Black Stars coach has also in a radio interview with Asempa Fm reminded the GFA that he signed his employment contract with the GFA and not the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The former Black Stars coach is owed $185,000 comprising five months salary arrears and bonuses from two mathces since been sacked last year from his job.

Appiah responding to the FA’s comment said, “I’m even surprise about the FA after saying the Sports Ministry is responsible for my salaries. The FA telling me to go to the Ministry and fight for my money is null and void because I didn’t sign a contract with them”

“The thing is I don’t have any issue with the Ministry because I signed a contract with the FA but not the Ministry. From where I sit, I know the Ministry is just helping the FA. On my appointment letter, former president Nyantakyi’s name is on it and so why do you direct me to go to the Ministry” he told Asempa FM.