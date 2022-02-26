6 hours ago

Global music superstar Akon has revealed that he could have turned Sarkodie into a global star like himself but the Ghanaian wasn’t ready.

Akon has revealed in a new interview that he signed Sarkodie for his Konvict music label but Sark was just not prepared to go to another level.

The Senegalese-American superstar has revealed that he had all plans in the world to make Sarkodie massive.

However, Sark just wasn’t ready to take his music to that next level.

Akon revealed this during a chat with Ghanaian Twitter influencer Kalyjay Space.

“Sarkodie was the first artist that we signed out of Ghana,” Akon said.

“We had plans to make him so much bigger but I think at the time his agenda was more focusing on Ghana, which worked for him. And I think that it was a plan that worked.”

“I mean, it’s arguably or arguably not – but I know for sure if had he followed our plan, he would have been a global artist without a doubt.”

According to Akon, their partnership failed because Sarkodie wasn’t ‘mentally ready’.

“We realised that we really couldn’t work with him yet because he just wasn’t mentally ready to go on that level. We just allowed him to continue moving the way he was moving.

“Unfortunately when you have an artiste and you can’t control the artists or you can’t control the asset to them, it’s hard for you to do what you need to do with them if you don’t have control over him,”

Akon added: “I don’t know if it was him specifically or the team that he had around him at that time, but it was just very difficult to get certain things done with the communication that we were getting with his team at that time. I always say he is the artist that got away,”