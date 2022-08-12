1 hour ago

Germany-based Ghanaian, Richmond Yankey, has said he had to befriend German drunkards and slept in a train because he had no one to host him when he arrived in Germany.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, he shared his journey across Europe to get to Germany. He mentioned that a friend promised to host him, but he never heard from him when he arrived.

“I was in Austria at the time, and I wanted to move. So he promised to host me in Germany, but I called him several times, and he never answered. He had promised to help me get a job and a place to stay.

“I got to Hamburg with no one to turn to. I decided to mingle with the White drunkards so that they would teach me a thing or two. In Germany, beer is cheaper than water, so many are around. I joined them,” he told DJ Nyaami.

According to him, he met Ghanaians in Hamburg, but they were not helpful to him because “we were not from their hometown. I bought train tickets, and they took me from one destination to the other. That’s where I slept.”

Speaking about his journey, he revealed that he travelled to Turkey for greener pastures and decided to travel by road to Germany. He disclosed that he passed through several European countries before settling in Germany.