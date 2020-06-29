5 minutes ago

Drug addiction seems to be cancer that is so difficult to cure. In other words, it appears to be very difficult for someone who is so into it to come out easily.

SVTV Africa, in its Ghetto Live Segment, interviewed a man, who shockingly revealed he sold his house as a result of his addiction to drugs.

According to this man, curiosity, anxiety as well as peer pressure, got him into drugs in 1998, however, turning back from it has become very difficult.

The father of two revealed that his children now live in a family house at East Legon.

Adding that, prior to his addiction, he was into travel business; Italy, Thailand among others, are countries he claimed to have traveled to.

According to him, he traveled to those countries to buy goods and sell them in Ghana - that was the kind of business he was into.

He asserted that too much curiosity can lead one into addiction so nobody should be curious to try weed or anything.