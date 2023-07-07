14 hours ago

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has explained that his confrontation with members of the Minority Caucus at the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) on Friday, July 7, was out of shock.

He said he had visited the aggrieved suppliers on Thursday, July 6, and that he had a fruitful engagement with them, and they agreed and vacated the Buffer Stock Company premises only for them to resurface through alleged machinations from the Minority Caucus.

Mr. Acheampong told Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that he was later informed on Friday, July 7 that the members of the association had regrouped and were meeting the Minority which came to him as a shock.

“We discussed a roadmap to a solution and the people agreed and left. I drove past the Buffer Stock Company at 12 am [Thursday, July 6] and I saw only two of the protesters. When I went there this morning, I saw the same two because they were supposed to go home and have a meeting on Monday.”

“Around 3 pm, I had information that they have regrouped and that the Minority had gone there with food and other things and so when I got there, I told the Minority Leader that what they were doing is not right, and so I confronted them in my state of shock.”

“I am saying that when I went there yesterday, I solved the problem with them, and they were to go home, and they did, and I was going to tell them how they were going to get paid and there is a meeting coming on Monday and so that was the end of the matter and so for them to all of a sudden come back to meet the Minority with cameras was a show,” Mr. Acheampong added.

Source: citifmonline