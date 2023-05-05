23 minutes ago

The former chairman of the defunct Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has defended his report submitted to President Akufo-Addo in 2021.

In an interview with UTV, the former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology said he stands by everything in the controversial report on illegal mining.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng on April 20 caused a stir when a report he authored on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey was leaked to the media.

The report indicted a couple of NPP officials for engaging in illegal mining activities.

Among the persons mentioned in the report included a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Lord Commey, Information Minister, Oppong Nkrumah, and a host of others.

All the persons mentioned have denied the allegations.

But speaking on the report for the first time, the renowned Heart Surgeon said he had to be brutally honest with the President in his report. Professor Frimpong-Boateng also denied leaking the report to the public.

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the report was handed over to personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department during investigations on some missing excavators.

“I didn’t write the report for Ghanaians to talk about it. It has been two years since the report was authored. I didn’t leak it. After I was granted an interview with GTV, some CID officials visited me to investigate some comments I made in the interview concerning some excavators. I then handed over the report to them.

“I am not saying the CID officials leaked the report but I gave them the report to aid with their investigations and that was the end.”

Source: citifmonline