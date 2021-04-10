3 hours ago

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has revealed why he decided to stay at the club in the 2019/2020 season after a lot of doubts about him.

Andre Ayew went on loan at Turkish giants Fernerbahce in the 2018/2019 season which was hugely unsuccessful but decided to return to his parent club.

According to Ayew, the person who convinced him to stay at the Welsh club is manager Steve Cooper who told him he needed him at the club.

At the time Steve Cooper had just been appointed as manager of the Championship club when Ayew had returned from his abortive loan spell in Turkey.

The Ghana captain says his manager told him he wanted him to stay and that he was integral to his plans.

"The manager said, 'I want you - you don't have to move; the club is ready to keep you'," Ayew said in an interview with WalesOnline.

"That message was big for me. A few things came in, but whether it was the league, the club or maybe not what I wanted financially, I never felt like everything was there, so I continued at Swansea."

The former West Ham and Olympic Marseille attacker has been the best player for the Welsh club in the past two seasons since his return.

Andre Ayew has scored 14 goals in 38 appearances for Swansea City in the ongoing campaign.